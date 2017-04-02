Indiana legislators form caucus aimed at millennials’ issues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some of Indiana’s youngest state legislators have formed a new group aimed at increasing political involvement among the millennial generation.

The new Indiana Future Caucus is being led by 30-year-old Republican Rep. David Ober of Albion and 34-year-old Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal of Indianapolis.

Ober says the hyper-partisanship of national politics is creeping into the state and local levels and the group hopes to encourage younger Hoosiers to become more involved in government issues.

Members say they want to work across party lines on issues such as college affordability, jobs, the environment, voter participation and entrepreneurship that they see as important to younger voters.

Millennials are roughly considered between the ages of 18 and 35.