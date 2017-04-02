Man accused of throwing doughnut, shooting at car in road rage incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A road rage incident in Albuquerque escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and a doughnut.

Juan Rey Candelaria, 47, told police he was driving in the South Valley when another car started to tailgate him. According to the criminal complaint, Candelaria got mad and slammed on his brakes, then both drivers got out and started arguing.

Police say Candelaria then threw a doughnut at the other car, then pulled out a gun and fired a round at the car. Candelaria told police he later dumped the gun inside a trash can.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...