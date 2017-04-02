Senator Donnelly announces he will support Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nomination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly announced he will support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for his Supreme Court seat.

The announcement came Sunday afternoon in a decision that differed from many other Democrats who opposed the nominee.

Donnelly said in a statement:

I have said consistently that part of my job is to carefully review, debate, and vote on judicial nominations, including nominees to the Supreme Court. It is my obligation as Senator to consider the qualifications of each nominee that comes to the Senate floor to determine if he or she can faithfully serve on our nation’s highest court. I take this responsibility very seriously. After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers.

