INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Children and parents celebrated the 2nd annual Reach out and Read.

The free event took place at the Central Library on East Saint Clair Street.

Over the years doctors say reading out loud to your children can enhance their development.

Those in attendance were treated to celebrity guest readers, musical performances, and of course arts and crafts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...