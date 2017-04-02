Two teens shot on city’s east side, IMPD seeking person of interest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting on the city’s east side early Sunday morning.

It happened after 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

A 16-year-old and 17-year old were shot in the backside and another in the leg.

Police say when they got on scene a car sped off.

Authorities followed and after a short time, the man driving jumped out and ran.

A female passenger was in the vehicle as well, but didn’t run.

It is unknown whether the man and woman are suspects in the shooting.

A motive has not yet been determined.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

