INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in serious condition following a head-on collision on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to 46th Street between Emerson Avenue and Sherman Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters had to rescue both drivers out of their vehicles.

Additional information has not been released.

Witness on scene: Both driver's appeared to be awake and moving, but both seemed "out of it" #Daybreak8 #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/znLokYzpmU — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) April 3, 2017

