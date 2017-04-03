After theft, west side church seeks donations for community center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A west side pastor says someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment from his church’s community center over the weekend.

A thief took off with parts of an air conditioning and heating unit. The community center is currently under construction and hasn’t even opened yet.

Church leaders at Friendship Missionary Baptist, near 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue, have worked for two years turning an empty building into a community center. Pastor Ronald Covington hopes the center will keep kids away from the kind of crime that’s now made him a victim.

The center can’t open until the missing parts are replaced, which will take money that the church doesn’t have.

“It’s discouraging,” Covington said. “Angry. Disheartened. Just saddened because we had worked so hard to get this building ready and open.”

Covington said someone unscrewed a door on the unit and stole the gadgets inside. He said it will take thousands in donations to replace the parts and open the center.

His goal is to give local kids something to do—a way to stay off the streets.

“A safe haven. Somewhere to go where they can learn, exercise, just better their lives. That’s what we’re about,” Covington said.

The center is just down the street from the Popeye’s restaurant where, earlier this year, police found a 14-year-old shot and killed.

Members of the church have already poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the project. Covington said he’s praying not just for more donations, but for the suspect.

“We have to forgive and hopefully that person will not go around doing anyone else.”

Covington said he’d also like to make an investment in stronger security at the center to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

IMPD is looking into the case. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

