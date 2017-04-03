Beech Grove getting big infrastructure improvements

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH)– The city of Beech Grove will end the year with its biggest infrastructure upgrades since 2012.

A contract for a $770,000 project was approved that will include sidewalks and road improvements on both Churchman Avenue and North Ninth at Buffalo Street.

Work began last week and is expected to be completed within the next couple weeks.

This project is the result of a Community Crossings Grant. Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said there is a lot of foot traffic in that area — much of which comes from the IndyGo bus.

“The response has been very good,” Buckley said of the public feedback he’s received. “Not only for seniors who walk that area but for students who walk to the high school.”

This is not the biggest project the city will see in 2017, though. In May, a $1.2 million project will begin, with funding in part by INDOT and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization.

That project will add sidewalks to the south side of Churchman Avenue between Emerson Avenue and Arlington. It is a major improvement because there are limited sidewalks there and mayor said often times pedestrians in wheel chairs can be seen sharing the road with semis.

“Anytime you can improve you infrastructure it’s a great thing,” the mayor said. “And we’ve done well with it, and I think better days are coming.”

To learn more on the project, you can read the 2017 State of the City Report here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...