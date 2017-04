INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One teacher is in custody after he was accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

40-year-old Robert Chin was arrested Sunday after a search warrant was served at his home.

He faces a felony charge of child seduction.

Chin is listed on the school’s site as a language arts teacher.

WISH-TV is awaiting comment from Wayne Township Schools on the matter.

