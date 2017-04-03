Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A bicyclist died Saturday after crashing into a vehicle.

The Indiana State Police and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were sent to Country Squire Boulevard at Dorchester Place near North Vernon shortly before 9 p.m. after reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they determined Robert King, 50 of North Vernon, was riding a bicycle southbound on Dorechester Place when he lost control of the bicycle. He then entered in the path of the 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by Timothy Small, 31 of North Vernon. King was then struck by Small’s vehicle after falling off the bike.

King was pronounced dead on scene.

Small was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

