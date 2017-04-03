Caretaker charged with assaulting woman with special needs

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman employed by human services provider is accused of abusing and neglecting a 57-year-old woman with special needs.

Ashley Hampton, 26, of Millersburg, is charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, neglect of care of a dependent person, and theft by unlawful taking.

State police in Lykens said Hampton, an employee of NHS, was assigned to the victim’s home in Upper Paxton Township. Other staff members said Hampton called the woman names, used profanity at her, and smeared food on her face to “teach her a lesson” when the woman threw food on the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

Staffers also told police that Hampton sprayed the woman with cold water and took clothing, food, and drinks from her home. When the victim would fall down and try to get up, they said Hampton pushed her back down with her foot.

The victim has a severe medical condition that prevents her from speaking.

Hampton, who was a supervisor at the time of the incidents, was transferred from the woman’s home to an administrative position after the incidents were reported, police said in the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...