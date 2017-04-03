Complaint filed against Richmond schools claims segregation of disabled students

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana Disability Rights has filed an education due process complaint against Richmond Community Schools claiming that an elementary school is segregating students with disabilities.

The complaint alleges that Crestdale Elementary School refuses to allow students with disabilities equal access to outdoor playground equipment, as well as not allowing them to go outside during recess.

According to Indiana Disability Rights, the school claims that these actions are taken in order to prevent the students from running away while outdoors.

The complaint against the school seeks to have proper fencing that would ensure the students remain within that boundary.

According to Indiana Disability Rights. on several occasions children have ran away from Crestdale Elementary Schools. In another incident, a fleeing child has gone into a stranger’s home.

“What scared me is that he got into someone’s house. What if there had been somebody in there? What if no one had seen where he went? Anything could have happened to him. That’s what scared me,” said Carol Kuss, the guardian and grandmother of the student who went into a stranger’s home.

The complaint against the school seeks to have a student’s Individualized Education Plan changed and the fencing completed.

