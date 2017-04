INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students, staff and city leaders came together today to celebrate Crispus Attucks first state basketball title in 58 years.

A special celebration kicked off Monday afternoon where both Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett were both in attendance.

School leaders say alumni also came to show their support.

Cheerleaders and the school’s band performed.

An earlier celebration was held for the students at the school earlier.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...