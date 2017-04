FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Mellisa Lowe.

Lowe was last seen Saturday when she stayed the night at a family members home.

She went to bed at 9:30 p.m. and was gone when relatives went to wake her up the next morning.

The family is unsure of what she was wearing but she has a backpack with her that has earth color zigzag designs on it.

Anyone with information leading to her whereabouts is asked to call the Fortville Police Department at 317- 477-1144.

