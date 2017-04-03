Greenwood moving forward with proposal for ice rink

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – The city of Greenwood is moving forward with a proposal for a new ice area.

Monday night the Greenwood council held a first meeting on the proposal. The owners of Indy Fuel want to build a $20 million arena on six acres of Freedom Park. It would include four ice rinks, used mostly to host hockey tournaments.

People who live near the park have raised concerns about it.

They’re worried about putting a commercial business in a public park in a residential area.

For more on this story, click on the video.

