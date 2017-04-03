Group to build park over south split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Plans are moving ahead to build a park in the middle of the south split in Fountain Square and those in the area appear to be onboard.

The area is just off Virginia Avenue and the Cultural Trail above the south split.

They say that highway cut off the south side to the rest of the city, and this park will bring it back.

“Indianapolis is at its best when it recognizes what its strengths are and does things unique. We have some incredibly unique opportunities here,” said Paul F. Smith the president of Southeast Neighborhood Development which is supporting the project. “This park will be like no other park in the country, this is the first of its kind and this is what I think will make Indianapolis the best is when we go out and do things first and do things the best.”

The park will be called The Idle: A Point Of View.

It’s been worked on for five years.

Because it’s to be built in the middle of the highway system the federal government had to sign off on it. Their approval came last week.

“I kept saying well it’s such a good idea and it so important to join the neighborhoods back together that the interstate took apart,” said Tom Battista who first came up with the idea.

Despite the inevitable traffic noise, there’s also glimpses and sounds of nature.

“These nice wild plantings here in the middle of all this traffic its an interesting mix,” said Georgia Cravey while walking along the Cultural Trail.

“As Indy grows I mean our space to develop is limited, so the city is going to have to look for these opportunities of little plots of land that aren’t currently in use to turn them into something of value,” said Amber Peckham while walking to work in Fountain Square.

“We’re making things special. I mean it’s re-purposing all kinds of stuff to make this happen as inexpensively as possible,” said Battista.

They’re planning on using chairs from old Bush Stadium. And benches will be made out trees that had to be bulldozed because of the ash borer.

“The Idle gives you the opportunity to sit here and do nothing. hence the name Idle, right? The Cultural Trail is designed to have stop off points along the trail. and this will be one of those we hope that will be enjoyed by Indianapolis citizens.

One hurdle they haven’t overcome is paying for it. They need $82,000. In the coming weeks they’ll be starting a crowdfunding campaign.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...