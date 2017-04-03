IN road funding bill continues to be one-sided affair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As an Indiana road funding bill moves forward, it continues to be a one-sided affair.

On Monday, the Senate debated amendments to the road funding bill. Just like in the House, Senate Republicans defeated Democrat proposals.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said it needs a billion dollars a year for the next 20 years to fix roads and bridges. The House passed a version in February.

The House passed a bill that would raise the price at the pump, add vehicle fees and rely on a cigarette tax increase. Senate Republicans don’t like the cigarette increase.

Instead, they want tolling. On Monday, Senate Democrats gave a counter proposal.

Instead of increasing the price at the pump, Democrats turned to cigarettes, and cutting wealthy tax breaks. It’s a plan similar to what House Democrats proposed earlier this year, and was defeated.

The Senate measure failed despite Democrats raising concerns to the GOP plan.

“That’s a lot of revenue to ask your average Hoosiers to pay,” State Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) said. It’s my understanding that those are additional taxes that everyday Hoosiers are going to have to pay at the pump, or in other ways at the BMV. I think there might be some suggestion there might be toll roads.”

“I’m simply asking the folks to not adopt the amendment,” State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield) said. “To let us continue the discussion in committee. We’ll be glad to have that discussion as we move forward.”

On Monday, the Senate also debated amendments to a short-term rental ban bill. Senate Republicans approved a measure that would allow cities block landlords from using sites, including Airbnb, if there are noise complaints.

The proposal comes after certain communities, including Carmel, have blocked short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods. The Indiana proposal would block such bans.

Both bills could come up for a full vote as early as Tuesday. If passed, each would go to a conference committee in the coming weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...