NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – JOURNEY is coming to Noblesville this summer and you can buy your tickets starting this week.

The group will be performing at Klipsch Music Center on Sunday, July 23.

There will be VIP packages available, which include premium seats, exclusive merchandise and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

