Massachusetts woman douses carjacking suspect with gasoline

TEWKSBURY, MA (WCMH) — Police are searching for the man who carjacked a woman in Massachusetts.

According to WCVB, surveillance video shows William Tighe, 32, jumping into the driver’s seat of an SUV at a gas station in Tewksbury, Saturday.

However, while attempting to drive away, Tighe is drenched with gasoline by the SUV’s owner as she fights back against the theft.

The two fight for a little bit before Tighe is able to drive off, at one point dragging the owner with the vehicle.

Police told WCVB they were able to recover the vehicle shortly after the incident, but they continue to search for Tighe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...