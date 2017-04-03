Member of San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus dies on stage during intermission

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A member of The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) passed away on stage during the intermission of the choir’s Friday night performance.

39-year-old Ryan Nunez collapsed and died midway through their concert, “Paradise Found,” at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco.

Chorus members lined up to perform CPR until the paramedics arrived but Nunez passed within the hour.

Nunez was a singer in the chorus and was the Administrative Coordinator on the SFGMC staff since 2014.

“We have suffered one of the most profound tragedies and losses one can imagine,” SFGMC said in a statement. “He was our voice to the world. Filled with humor and huge hugs for all – he just took care of everyone.”

The chorus had two remaining “Paradise Found” shows on Saturday.

Some singers were so full of emotion, they were fighting back tears while on stage.

A private memorial was held for Nunez before the afternoon concert. Here, people had a chance to share memories and songs about the man they credit with welcoming new members.

Ryan’s SFGMC “brothers” says they will continue to sing in his honor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...