Push from residents will transform an old eyesore

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Back in January, 24-Hour News 8, toured the corner of East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

In May 2008, a tornado ripped through the area destroying an apartment complex, a strip mall, and homes in the area.

During the clean up effort, crews restored the apartment complex and homes were repaired, but the strip mall remained in decay.

In fact, residents complained that the property housed illegal activity. Often residents say you could see people going in and out of the abandoned building.

Residents complained, called code enforcement and encouraged the city to get involved in the process. Court hearings were set up to bring the building up to code.

Those attempts would not be in vain. Recently the owner sold the property. The new ownership is SC 38th Street. Currently that group owns Spanish Oaks Apartments and the Hacenidas.

The goal is to turn the 40-thousand square foot building into a multicultural market retail store. Work has already started on the project and is expected to wrap up in by Christmas of 2017.

“I’m happy I think that most people will see all the changes coming we are going to continue fighting to make changes in the community and make a big difference,” said Charles Ingram, neighborhood president.

Ingram adds the project is possible because of the hard work of several city council members including Councilor La Keisha Jackson, who he adds stayed on top of the former owner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...