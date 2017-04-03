Rally welcomes students back from spring break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It was back to normal on Monday for thousands of Indianapolis Public Schools students returning from spring break but the day did not start in a normal fashion at Northwest High School.

The non-profit agency Urban Initiative hosted a “High-5 Rally” as students arrived for the day.

Community members formed a human tunnel into the school offering high-fives, fist bumps and cheered for the students.

In June 2016, IPS partnered with Urban Initiative to bring more motivational speakers and rallies to the schools.

“We want to work together as a community to make Indy a better place in the face of the negative influences like violence, poverty and other challenges facing our children and families,” said Urban Initiative founder Dr. Preston T. Adams.

The students attended a motivational assembly following their arrival inside the school.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...