Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" was at the center of the political media Tuesday, March 14, 2017, with a story on Trump's tax returns propelled by social media. The White House pushed back even before the release of the documents Tuesday night, saying that publishing the information was illegal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers’ browsing habits.

The bill scraps an online privacy regulation issued in October by the Federal Communications Commission to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share information.

But critics have argued that the rule would stifle innovation and pick winners and losers among internet companies.

The regulation had been scheduled to take effect later this year.

The GOP-controlled Congress is using a 20-year-old law to void numerous regulations that were finalized in the closing months of Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV