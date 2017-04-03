Two people injured following shooting on northeast side

(WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured following a shooting Monday evening.

It happened in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive just before 9 p.m. when one man and one woman were shot.

The male victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was slightly injured in the incident.

Suspect information or a motive for the shooting has yet to be released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WISH-TV has a crew headed to the scene.

