Two people injured following shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured following a shooting Monday evening.

It happened in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive just before 9 p.m. when one man and one woman were shot.

The male victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

#BREAKING:1 male 1 female transported @eskenazi critical condition. #IMPD officer slightly injured responding not serious. Active scene — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 4, 2017

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was slightly injured in the incident.

Suspect information or a motive for the shooting has yet to be released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

