LOS ANGELES (KRON) — It was a close call for sailors who drifted too close to Redondo Beach Pier in Southern California.

In the video the crew is scene struggling to raise the boat’s sails during heavy winds.

One particularly strong gust pushes the boat right into the pier, sending all four people into the water.

It was a scary moment, as waves kept toppling over them.

Luckily, they all walked away with just minor injuries.

