2 teens, man die in head-on Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Three people, including two teenagers, have died following a head-on crash Monday night in Miami County.

Indiana State Police say it happened on US 24 near County Road 250 North in Peru around 9 p.m.

William Thorn, 86, of Peru was driving west in the eastbound lanes of US 24 when he collided with a car driven by 18-year-old Ethan Richman of Kokomo, according to state police.

Both drivers as well as Richman’s passenger, 19-year-old Lea Byers of Kokomo, were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three were wearing seat belts, but police say the impact was too great for the restraints to prevent injury or death.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been involved. Police say it’s unclear why Thron was driving in the wrong lane.

