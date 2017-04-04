California mother shot to death in front of her kids while driving them to school

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond woman was shot and killed in front of her two kids while driving them to school Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 8:40 a.m. officers responded to a call of possible shots fired at the intersection of Rheem Ave. and 29th St., Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said.

“When officers arrived, they found a vehicle stopped and a woman deceased in the vehicle,” Tan said. “She was in the driver’s seat.”

While stopped at a stop sign, the gunman approached the car on foot and fired one shot into the car.

It was a fatal shot into the mother’s chest.

“It’s a targeted shooting, possibly domestic violence,” Tan said.

Police have some strong clues and are “hoping to get to the bottom of this real soon,” Tan said.

Tan described the suspect as a man, also in his 30s. Police did not release the suspect’s name, but say they have a good idea who committed this crime.

Police are still interviewing those who witnessed the incident, Tan said.

