Evansville man wins $300,000 on free lottery ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – An Evansville man wasn’t sure it was real when he thought he won $300,000. It was real.

“I was at work, and I looked it up on my phone,” Tim Ruston said. “Finally, I saw ten numbers matched. I thought, ‘No way!'”

Tim matched ten numbers on Quick Draw on Friday, March 24.

He drove to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis the following Monday to claim the prize.

After discovering he’d won, Tim immediately called his wife from work to share the good news.

The $300,000 winner came from a free Quick Pick ticket from Circle S Mart, 11001 Highway 41 North in Evansville.

Tim won the free ticket on a previous Quick Draw purchase.

He stopped by Circle S after he thought he won, and an employee told him the store had sold a $300,000 winning ticket.

“I said, ‘You’re kidding me! That’s me!'” Tim said, adding that’s when he knew for sure the win was legitimate.

Tim plans to purchase a new pickup truck to replace the one he’s been driving since 2002. He also intends to save.

Overall Odds for Quick Draw are 1 in 9.1.

