Human trafficking jury trial underway in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One of the men charged for human trafficking in Tippecanoe County is on trial this week.

31-year-old Elyvin Jackson faces eight charges, including corrupt business influence, promotion of human trafficking of a minor and promoting prostitution.

So far the jury is looking at key evidence in the case which include text messages and photos related to sex trafficking on Jackson’s phone.

The jury is also hearing from the four victims named in the case, one of which was 17 at the time of the incidents.

Human trafficking investigations have vastly changed over the past five years. Treating those involved in the sex acts as victims instead of criminal prostitutes.

When someone else is selling these women for sex, police are going after the pimp rather than the person being sold for sex. This allows the women to get help while making it easier for investigators to put those running the sex trafficking business behind bars.

After so much cooperation from the victims in this case and the amount of digital evidence, Jackson’s co-defendant Cornelius Thompson has pleaded guilty for his involvement in the case. He’s scheduled to be sentenced this month.

