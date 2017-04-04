IMPD searching for 2 robbery suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department needs help identifying two men wanted for robbery.

According to IMPD, officers were sent to the Phillips 66 gas station located at 2502 North Sherman Drive after reports of a robbery in progress on Jan. 12 around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned both suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses told police the two males robbed the gas station while armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. Police say one suspect held the door open, acting as a lookout. He was wearing a gray hooded coat with black shoulders and pockets, dark gloves, jeans, and white shoes. Suspect number two is the one who police say demanded the money from the clerk. He was wearing a mask over his face, a black and red shirt over a white hoodie, black pants, and white and black shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...