IMPD seeking answers in mother’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to detectives, a husband and wife were returning home from grocery shopping. As they were unloading their bags, a gunman walked up and fired several shots striking the couple multiple times.

Crews rushed the couple to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, the wife died from her injures, and her husband is listed in critical condition. According to police, the couple’s children witnessed the shooting.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Rev. Malachi Walker talked to the victims’ family members. Walker is planing a prayer vigil for the victims on Wednesday. Over the years, Walker has been charged with a group called Young Men Incorporated, a group that focuses on helping teenage boys navigate through life.

About eight years ago, Walker lost his daughter to violence. A gunman shot and killed his daughter, who left behind children.

“She was gunned down by an intruder, who went in and shot her,” said Walker.

Walker’s daughter’s case remains unsolved. On Tuesday evening, Walker turned his attention to the recent deadly shooting.

24-Hour News 8 has yet to make contact with the victim’s family. The Marion County Corner, has not released the mother’s identity publicly as of Tuesday evening.

IMPD has not released a possible motive on the shooting.

