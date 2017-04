INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elementary school students in Indianapolis got a taste of industrial design Tuesday.

Sunnyside Elementary School teamed up with Purdue University to host a 3-D printing workshop for the kids.

Sunnyside is the first school in the state to participate in the Purdue industrial design program.

It was all made possible thanks to a state grant, which also allows for Sunnyside and more than a dozen other schools in Indiana to build a 3-D printing lab.

