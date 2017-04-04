Investigation into heroin dealing leads to three arrests

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A several-month investigation into heroin being sold in Columbus and Bartholomew County led to the arrest of three people on drug charges.

According to 24-Hour News 8’s partners at The Republic, Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives served warrants and searched a home in Forest Drive which led to the arrests.

Lt. Matt Harris of the Columbus Police Department said one of the arrests was linked to the overdose of a 17-year-old girl in a shopping center parking lot last week.

31-year-old Joseph Leszcynski was arrested Monday afternoon on warrants for dealing a narcotic drug and possession of heroin.

19-year-old Cyrus Nida was arrested early Tuesday morning after detectives observed him dealing narcotics in his driveway. A search of the home also led to the discovery of four grams of heroin, a handgun, a loaded shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia according to Lt. Harris. Nida faces charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives linked Nida to a group of suspects who were arrested in September, accused of bringing tainted heroin into Columbus, causing a rash of overdoses in the area.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...