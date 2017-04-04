ISP: Two killed in I-65 crash near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police first tweeted about a crash just after 7 a.m. ISP said the crash happened in the southbound lanes near the 47 mile marker, which is near the Seymour exit. Police said it involved two tractor trailers.

Just before 7:45 a.m., ISP tweeted about a second crash that had the entire roadway shut down.

Jackson Co-I-65 SB near 47 MM-Crash involving two tractor trailers. I-65 will be slow going in that area. Use US 31 as alt route. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) April 4, 2017

A second crash on I-65 at 48mm has I-65 completely shut down now. Avoid I-65 south near Seymour at all cost. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) April 4, 2017

Investigators later said that two people died in the second crash, saying it occurred in the backup of the first crash.

Additional information has not been released.

Southbound lanes were closed for more than three hours.

