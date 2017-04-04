Man arrested after attempting to murder 5-year-old son

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) – A man is behind bars after attempting to murder his five-year-old son.

On Tuesday at 1:32 PM, the Vincennes Police Department was notified by Knox County Central Dispatch of an unresponsive child at 1323 Bayou Street.

The caller stated, “I killed my son.”

Vincennes Police officers, Vincennes firefighters and EMS arrived on the scene. The five-year-old male child was in fact unresponsive. Resuscitation efforts were started as soon as possible. The child was then transported to the Good Samaritan Hospital and thereafter by air.

It was immediately apparent that the nature of the call was not medical. The child’s 53-year-old father, James Baldwin, was located at the residence. Baldwin was then transported to the Vincennes Police Department for questioning and subsequently arrested.

He was taken to the Knox County Jail and booked in for attempted murder, a felony.

Assisting agencies were the Vincennes Fire Department, the Knox County Prosecutors Office, and DCS.

The child is currently in grave condition.

