Man arrested in Lafayette for connection to 2016 Indy strip club shooting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man suspected in a shooting outside an Indianapolis strip club has been arrested in Lafayette.

Twenty-three-year-old Donnell Johnson was detained following a traffic stop on State Road 38 East Monday morning.

Lafayette police said officers found marijuana in the car and discovered Johnson had an arrest warrant out of Marion County in connection to a shooting at the Sunset Strip Gentlemen’s Club in Indianapolis in May 2016.

Police say Johnson and two other men shot at the victim several times in the strip club’s parking lot, where the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The victim was hit several times. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Court documents state the men were easily identified because they had shown their ID cards while entering the club prior to the shooting, and that was also caught on video tape.

In Marion County, Johnson faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

Johnson faces a preliminary possession of marijuana charge in Tippecanoe County.

