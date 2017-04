NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Return of the Mac, a food fest dedicated to macaroni and cheese will make a stop in Noblesville over the summer.

The event will take place on June 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Federal Hills Commons on 175 Logan Street.

The event will feature the rock band 16 Candles.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. General admission will be $25 and $40 for VIP early entry.

For more information and tickets, click here.

