This viral tweet perfectly captures Indiana’s crazy weather

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A Ball State University student broke the internet in Indiana after posting a tweet about the state’s weather for the week.
Hannah Sauer posted a screen grab of a weather app Monday night on Twitter.
The weather app shows a different weather prediction each day from Tuesday through Monday, from clouds and lightning to rain, wind and even snow.
As of Tuesday morning, the tweet has more than 4,000 retweets and more than 8,000 likes.
Her tweet was even trending in Indianapolis.
So don’t put away the winter coat just yet!