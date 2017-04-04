Whiteland traffic stop leads to discovery of stolen vehicle, drugs

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) – A Tuesday traffic stop in Whiteland lead to the discovery of stolen vehicle and drugs.

According to the Whiteland Police Department, 23-year-old Christopher Parker was found to be driving a SUV that had been reported stolen out of Michigan.

Additionally, authorities say two to three ounces of a substance that appeared to be cocaine was discovered in the vehicle.

Parker now faces a preliminary charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say the suspected narcotics substance will undergo testing before possible drug charges are filed.

