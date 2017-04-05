1 man dead, 2nd hurt in northern IN police-action shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) – Police in northern Indiana have shot and killed a man after two attempted carjackings and a chase by officers.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Trent Smith says a Goshen police officer shot the man in the parking lot of a bar Wednesday morning. The man’s name was not immediately released.

The Goshen News reports police are still investigating whether the man had fired a weapon at police before he was shot.

Smith says another person also was shot and was hospitalized.

Goshen police responding to a call of shots were told by witnesses a man unsuccessfully attempted two carjackings. A short police chase ensued before the officer-involved shooting.

