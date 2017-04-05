Alumni short of goal to stop St. Joseph’s College closure

RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — The St. Joseph’s College alumni group says it has raised nearly $2.5 million toward keeping the northwestern Indiana school open, but that is far short of their goal.

The Alumni Association Board of Directors launched the fundraising campaign shortly after the college’s trustees voted in February to suspend operations because of financial troubles. The alumni group had hoped to raise the $20 million college leaders said they needed to stay open.

St. Joseph’s graduate Elysse Hillyer tells the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier she believes raising so much money in a short time proves support among alumni for the school in Rensselaer.

The alumni association says it is awaiting an updated total on donations and could decide next week on its next steps.

