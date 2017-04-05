Authorities seek help in searching for missing Southport woman

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a woman after she failed to show up for her court date on March 30.

24-year-old Chelsea Haywood was last seen March 29 at a Walmart in Camby, Indiana.

Authorities believe she is evading capture as she has two felony warrants to her name for theft and unlawful possession of a syringe.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with pink shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Southport Police at 317-787-7595.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...