Binford Redevelopment and Growth named Neighborhood of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Binford Redevelopment and Growth is the city’s Neighborhood of the Month for April.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the Neighborhood of the Month as part of an initiative that highlights an Indianapolis community each month, working to engage local groups and promote projects by various city departments.

“It’s easy to recognize true community organizers when you see them, and the local residents involved with BRAG are true community organizers,” said Mayor Hogsett. “In their decade of operations, the focus on improving quality of life has resulted in tangible, positive impacts. I applaud the residents’ devotion to their home, and continue to encourage all citizens to serve the area in which they live.”

Binford Redevelopment and Growth was founded in 2005 by a group of local residents with a mission of commercial and residential enhancement for Binford Boulevard and surrounding neighborhoods.

The community organization aims to address economic and quality-of-life issues facing residents and nearby businesses.

Binford Redevelopment and Growth is also the focus neighborhood for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful’s April Great Indy Cleanup. 200 volunteers will join the residents in street cleanups and beautification projects.

To nominate your neighborhood for Neighborhood of the Month visit their website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...