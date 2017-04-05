Carmel to be ‘Caramel, Indiana’ for National Caramel Day celebration

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Wednesday is National Caramel Day! To celebrate, Werther’s Original is holding a National Caramel Day celebration in Carmel.

The city will also change its name to “Caramel” for the day.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. on Main Street at the Monon trail.

As part of the celebration, you can vote on how you pronounce the sweet treat: Ker-uh-mehl or Kar-mul.

There will be some caramel-inspired games, treats and prizes. There will also be some local celebrities in attendance.

“I think it’s a fun idea to do for the day. We like to say ‘Carmel’, not ‘caramel,’ but it’s great to do for one day,” said Julie Bitting, a volunteer at the All Things Carmel store.

“If there are free samples I will be shutting down early and will be over there stuffing my face,” said Greg Knipe.

The event is free.

So how do you pronounce “caramel?” Take our poll:

