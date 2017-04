EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a man gave a bag of crystal meth to a firefighter after he smoked some on Tuesday.

Police arrested Shawn Bell, 41, at his home near Howell Park.

The firefighter told police that Bell walked up to him with the bag.

Bell told EPD some kids gave him the meth and he just wanted to know why people were dying from the drug.

He was charged with possession of meth and lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

