KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo restaurant is damaged after flames broke out early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Hacienda at 2006 S. Plate Street, near Reed Road.

It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused, or if the restaurant will be open Wednesday.

24-Hour News 8 has reached out to Hacienda for answers to those questions.

This is the second recent restaurant fire in Kokomo. PASTArrific was heavily damaged due to a blaze in early March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...