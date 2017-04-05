Homeless man arrested for kidnapping minor

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Daviess County deputies responded to the 10100 block of Highway 60 West, after a homeowner reported an person pulling a car into their detached garage.

Authorities say the resident told them they didn’t know the person driving the car, and said there was a little girl in the car who appeared to be frightened.

A deputy says when he questioned the driver of the car, 27-year-old Scotty Fitzgerald, he appeared “manifestly” under the influence of a controlled substance, and that he didn’t know where he was or how he got there.

Authorities report that Fitzgerald was sweating profusely, and wasn’t making much sense.

Fitzgerald was placed under arrest, and the deputy reports he was relieved of weapons on his possession, which included a small ax, a large knife, and a set of brass knuckles.

The deputy also says he located three bags of suspected meth on Fitzgerald, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Deputies determined there was a warrant out for Fitzgerald’s arrest.

Authorities say the minor passenger stated that Fitzgerald had been arguing with her family while she was playing outside, and that he took the family’s car, ordering her to get in.

The minor was returned to her family, who were unaware that their daughter or the vehicle were missing.

Fitzgerald was charged with kidnapping a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking, public intoxication, criminal trespass, trafficking in controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Fitzgerald is currently lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

