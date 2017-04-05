Kosciusko County sheriff pleads guilty to intimidation charge

Related Coverage Bribery trial of Kosciusko sheriff begins

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine has admitted to intimidating a Warsaw Police officer.

Rovenstine accepted a plea deal with Kosciusko County prosecutors that effectively suspends his criminal trial for bribery and other charges. The sheriff pleaded guilty to a single charge of level 6 felony intimidation.

As part of the deal with prosecutors, all nine other charges against Rovenstine will be dropped.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence of six months to 2 ½ years, though the court can choose to lessen the charge to a class a misdemeanor at Rovenstine’s May 23 sentencing.

Rovenstine was indicted on the 10 felony charges in February 2016.

According to court records, Rovenstine allegedly accepted $40,000 in bribes so favors could be granted to a jail inmate. Rovenstine is also accused of intimidating a Warsaw Police Department detective who had suspicions of Rovenstine’s activities.

Rovenstine is still sheriff of Kosciusko County.

