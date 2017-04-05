Man identified in fatal Sullivan Co. crash on US 41

Related Coverage 1 dead after Sullivan County crash on US 41

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man who died in a car crash Tuesday morning has been identified.

27-year-old Justin Young was pronounced dead at the scene after the car he was traveling in went down an embankment near 11555 South Old US 41.

According to police, the vehicle continued into a ditch and over a private driveway, becoming airborne.

The car struck a tree and rolled onto its top.

Young and 25-year-old Samual Mack were thrown from the vehicle. Mack remains hospitalized at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigating officer Master Trooper Polly Blackburn of the Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114.

