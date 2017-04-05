Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with drunken driving

NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Call it a case of truth in advertising.

Police in the Pennsylvania town of Newville say they arrested a man for drunken driving on March 19, while the Newburg man was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt that read, “Drunk Lives Matter.”

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III’s blood-alcohol content was more than double the state’s legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over about 12:15 a.m.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home, which was repeatedly busy Wednesday.

